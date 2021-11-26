Ridley Scott: “Idris Elba thought Denzel Washington had shot him”

ANDThe tragic accident during the filming of ‘Rust’ that involved Alex Baldwin continues to make people talk. To a new demand stating that the scene in which the incident took place did not include any gunshots, various statements continue to be added.

The last one, however, has a more anecdotal nuance. Although it is true that it is related to the accident by its narrative, it does not refer directly to the event itself, if not to a situation that director Ridley Scott experienced during the filming of ‘American Gangster’ in 2017. According to an interview for the ‘Mail Online’, Idris Elba thought he had been shot during one of the scenes. At one point in the film, Denzel Washintong pointed a pistol at Idris.

“What happened was that I explained to Idris that, when they put the gun to his forehead, he should lean on it. It was a pistol with a solid barrier and had no opening. He will never put her at risk. In any case, when you pull the trigger, there is recoil, although there is no blank bullet or anything. So I told him I wanted him to lean on the gun. When Denzel squeezed the trigger and bang, Idris thought I had shot him, threw himself on the sidewalk and said I was shot.Ridley explained.

Be that as it may, the issue of blank pistols is becoming one of the most recurrent themes in the film industry since the fatal accident. There are those who even consider that the use of these should be omitted in any filming set. Dwayne Johnson, aka ‘The Rock’, has promised that there will be no real guns on his film sets, while James Gunn explained that there should be a dialogue about responsibility and safety on the shooting sites.