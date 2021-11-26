Ricardo Bours at the start of the campaign

Sonora.- In your first message of the day, Ricardo Bours Castelo, candidate of the Citizen Movement for governor of Sonora, called on the unity of the Sonoran people so that, together to the fullest extent, they defend the future of their children.

Through a message broadcast during the first minutes of this Friday on social networks, the former mayor of Cajeme assured that “there are many who we want things to change, rescue our communities from the abandonment in which they have been left by the parties and the bad leaders who betrayed Sonora, because to govern badly is to betray the trust of the Sonora ”.

The publication on Facebook accompanied it with the following message: “Let no one tell us that Sonora is no man’s land, it belongs to the Sonoran people. And together we will go as far as it will go to defend the future of our children ”.

“No more bad governments”: Bours

Bours Castelo confirmed that he had already visited each of the 72 municipalities in Sonora and assured that he had no doubt that this is a land full of greatness, so he promised to be present listening to them and knowing their problems even more: I will listen, more importantly, as governor I will always listen to you. We have already started and from here to where it will go ”.

Later, at 7:00 a.m., the Citizen Movement candidate shared a new video where he is seen walking through the countryside, and in which as a message he assures that the state “can no longer endure another six years of corrupt governments and mediocre, governments that leave citizens in abandonment ”, and warns that he will get the courage to enter Sonora as far as it will go.

Who is Ricardo Bours Castelo?

Born in Ciudad Obregón on July 12, 1962, Ricardo is the eighth of 10 children of the marriage of Javier Robinson Bours and Alma Castelo de Bours.

He is a businessman and public accountant with specialized studies in tax matters from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM).

He served as municipal president of Cajeme from 2000 to 2003. And he is the brother of Eduardo Robinson Bours Castelo, who ruled Sonora from 2003 to 2009.