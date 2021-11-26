Registrations, cancellations and rumors of Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022

After the pitiful semester who starred Blue Cross, in which he blurted out three possible titles, Concacaf Champions League, Champions Cup and revalidate the trophy in the Liga MX, the searchlights are immediately pointed at the cement board with a view to Closing 2022 and the restructuring to which the campus is obliged, above all, after the multiple casualties that he will have in the next few weeks.

And it is that after the bad results, after conquering the ninth star and the Champion of Champions, Juan Reynoso has already made his first request to the high command of La Noria, as he asked them to hire reinforcements that are at the Machine and what it represents, because it must be remembered that about the positions you asked to fill last semester there was no response, as only Rómulo Otero and Luis Ángel ‘Quick’ Mendoza arrived.

In this way, a restructuring at Cruz AzulWell, the Peruvian strategist I would no longer have plans for the Clausura 2022 to several of the current squad players, coupled with that there is three footballers who end their contract in December of this year and its renewal has not yet been signed. Here we leave you all the movements at the moment in La Noria, as well as the rumors for the next tournament.

Cruz Azul: Discharges confirmed

Cruz Azul: Confirmed withdrawals

Cruz Azul: High Rumors

Unai Bilbao (Atlético San Luis): The Machine maintains its interest in joining its ranks to the now Atlético San Luis player, so the negotiation with Necaxa, the owner of his card, could be possible during the next winter market, since it is six months away end his contract with the Rays, coupled with the interest that exists on the part of the Spanish to reach La Noria.

Joaquín Montecinos (Italian Audax): The Chilean team accepted that there is interest on the part of Blue Cross to join their ranks, he even remembered his father, Cristian Montecinos, who wore the light blue shirt in the 90s, and assured that he would like to follow in his footsteps.

Raúl Ruídiaz (Seattle Sounders): Even though that him Peruvian striker has sounded repeatedly as a possible reinforcement of Cruz Azul, lThe reality is that his arrival is almost impossible, due to the stratospheric salary he receives, as it would be similar to André Gignac’s with Tigres, who is one of the players highest paid of all Liga MX.

Cruz Azul: Casualties Rumors

Orbelín Pineda to Celta de Vigo: Although Cruz Azul has not made it official, it is more than stipulated that the Guerrero midfielder will emigrate to Europe in January next year to become a reinforcement of Celta de Vigo, as his contract with La Maquina ends in December.

Jonathan Rodríguez: The slightest rumors suggest that the ‘Cabecita’ would seek to change of scene and therefore would not see with bad eyes leaving Cruz Azul, and one of his possible destinations could be the MLS, however, so far there is nothing confirmed .

Bryan Angulo interests San Luis: After it became known that the Ecuadorian striker did not enter into La Machine’s plans for the next tournament, it emerged that one of the teams interested in joining him is San Luis, however, a possible exchange between the clubs was ruled out. as part of the negotiation for Unai Bilbao.

Players who end their contract in December 2021:

Yoshimar Yotún: Months ago, from La Noria they accepted that they wanted to extend the link with the Peruvian midfielder, one of the key men in the squad, however, the latest information on the matter indicated that the negotiations stalled.

Walter Montoya: The Argentine has not renewed a contract at La Noria either, so everything indicates that he will be one of the players who will leave the squad, and he will also do so as a free agent.

Alexis Peña: The Mexican defender is close to ending his loan with La Maquina by Chivas, and although he acknowledged that there is interest, both from him and the institution to remain among their ranks, the reality is that his permanence remains uncertain until today, as it even transpired that the Flock would have increased its price.

Renewals:

Guillermo Fernández and Juan Escobar: Two of the soccer players who are closest to ending their relationship with Cruz Azul are ‘Pol’ Fernández and Juan Escobar, since their contract expires in June 2022, so the board would have already contacted both in search of extending its validity so that they remain in the club.