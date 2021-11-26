Reese Witherspoon looks fantastic in a casual chic look with a red patterned skirt – New Women

Thanks to his impeccable work on numerous hit films and his natural sympathy, Reese witherspoon has remained one of the most popular actresses of Hollywood throughout his career.

However, the successful star has not only won the affection of viewers with his talent, he has also conquered by wearing unique outfits off the big screen they are an inspiration.

Just like the outfit that he wore on the set of the new movie he stars in, Your place or mine, in Burbank, California, this Wednesday, November 24.

Reese Witherspoon teaches casual style with red midi skirt

After finishing a day on the set of the romantic comedy, Witherspoon left the locations looking fantastic in a casual, fresh and airy look boho chic ideal for fall.

The 45-year-old actress’s informal styling was made up of a flowy red midi skirt with gold bohemian print, a plain orange t-shirt and a classic navy blue jacket.

Reese completed her outfit with a pair of elegant, comfortable and infallible Birkenstock sandals, specifically the “Arizona” model, in khaki green; Daily Mail reported.

The footwear, which combines with all kinds of outfits, featured a double buckle closure and a molded footbed to maintain maximum comfort when walking.

The mother of three raised the look laid back as fashion connoisseurs do: adding a fabulous bag. In this case, he chose a silver bandit style to carry your belongings.

Finally, the also producer of the film to be released in Netflix he finished off the outfit by wearing her blonde hair with undone waves and parted in the middle.

She also showed off her radiant face, still enhanced by the makeup she used that day during her scenes in the project that she heads with Ashton Kutcher.

With this trendy proposal, Reese witherspoon not only did he show off his eternal youth and proved his talent to build looks feminine, relaxed and impeccable.

At the same time, he ratified his title as muse of style for women in their 40s with this combination of basic, simple, stylish and perfect to wear on a casual outing this fall.