“Red alert”: I met the new record that the Netflix movie is about to break – Tvshow – 11/26/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

enter with your username and password.

Since its premiere in Netflix On November 12, Red alert became the last great phenomenon of the streaming platform. Starring Dwayne johnson, Ryan reynolds and Gal gadot, the action-comedy film is about to break a new record and assert itself as the most expensive film in the service.

As well as The Squid Game did its thing by becoming the most watched series on Netflix, the film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber is about to be consecrated as the most played in the history of the giant dl streaming. Until now, Bird Box (starring Sandra Bullock) still holds the lead, but apparently not for long.

Trailer of “Red Alert”

For now, Red alert was able to achieve 148.72 million hours played in its first week, as shown by the new page that Netflix enabled, www.top10.netflix.com, to publicize the most viewed titles on its platform. In the second, another 129.11 million more were accumulated, making a total of 277.90 million hours viewed.

In this way, while waiting for the official figures to be counted until November 28, the work of the creator of other productions such as A spy and a half or Skyscraper, it will become the most viewed movie in its first 28 available days. It’s only a matter of time before she surpasses the one starring Bullock in 2018.