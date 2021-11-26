Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United will look for Haaland

Borussia Dortmund was left out of the

Eighth of Final of the Champions League

after falling thrashed in front of Sporting lisboto. Faced with the European failure,

Erling haaland

will be tempted by three teams, to get him out of Germany.

Haaland he missed the last matches of the Borussia Dortmund due to an injury and still has to come back. There is no doubt that with the Norwegian on the court, he would have seen other results but it is also true that it could have been his last year in Germany.

Dortmund 3-2 Hoffenheim | Summary | Matchday 3 | Bundesliga

The three teams that will look for Erling Haaland

According to information from the newspaper AS, the intention of the Borussia Dortmund is to keep Erling Haaland in its staff, beyond the fact that in the past there has been talk of an alleged interest of PSG and Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, Haaland It seems to have a destination in Spain. The Real Madrid saved the millions that he offered at the time and they were rejected by Kylian Mbappé. The French ends his contract with the Parisians in June 2022, so he would arrive for free and thus, they could make the economic effort for the Norwegian, taking a super luxury 2×1.

REUTERS

In the interest of Real Madrid, the same source points out that Chelsea and Manchester United have joined the bid for the young attacker. The Norwegian would not look down on coming to football in England, as it would be a challenge in his career, taking into account that it is considered one of the best leagues in the world.

How much is Erling Haaland worth?

In 2020, Borussia Dortmund paid 20 million euros for the Norwegian forward to Salbzurg. The goals and great performances he has had, led him to raise his value to 150 million euros. A figure that hardly any team could afford but that sounds affordable for Real Madrid, Chelsea or Manchester United. Where will it end Erling haaland?

