Qatar 2022 will not have Italy or Portugal; the great teams that were left out of a World Cup

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will not feature Italy or Portugal with both teams being on the same side in the UEFA playoffs draw. The last representatives of the Old Continent will be known until March 29.



Due to the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the next fair that will be held in winter for the first time in history or that the current European champion will miss his second consecutive World Cup, ESPN Digital invites you to remember the most important teams that have been left out of a World Cup.

Great teams in history have missed the different World Cups ESPN

Prior to World Cup in Sweden 1958, Spain He starred in one of the biggest disappointments by not qualifying for the highest football party. The Iberian set had Alfredo Di Stéfano, considered one of the greatest stars of world football, but La ‘Roja’ fell by the wayside.

In the England World Cup 1966, the ‘Mechanical orange’ was the great absentee and four years later, in the joust of Mexico 1970, Holland would be out again like the Argentine teams and Portugal. La Albiceleste was one of the great failures of the South American qualifying rounds, while the Portuguese team was also eliminated despite having to Eusebius like his great figure.

On Germany 1974, England was the next big squad to run out world after not reaping good performances in their tie. Nevertheless, England was not the only important squad to be left without world, given that France and Portugal they also failed to qualify. Mexico he also did not participate in the competition.

Four years later, in Argentina 1978, the England national team I would again star in a new failure by not attending the world. Portugal It did not participate either and Uruguay gave the negative surprise on the part of the Conmebol squads.

In the Spain World Cup 1982, One more time Holland was the great absentee, while the Aztec fans also suffered because the combined Tricolor was out of the fair as well as Portugal and Uruguay.

Incredible as it may seem, the ‘Mechanical orange’ failed to participate in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and became once again the most important squad to miss the competition.

In Italy 90, Mexico starred in one of the most controversial cases in football due to the infamous case of the ‘cachirules’, which motivated the FIFA will punish Tri with elimination. In the same way, Portugal and France they were out of the fair by having bad performances in the tie.

The United States World Cup 1994 was left without several top-level teams by not counting on the presence of France, England and Uruguay.

In France 1998, the Uruguayan team was left out again, but the great disappointment was Portugal, a squad that had players of the quality of Luis Figo, Rui Costa and Joao Pinto.

In Korea / Japan 2002, Holland surprised to not be able to get his pass to world after conquering millions of fans due to the football he showed in the fair of France four years before and that made her one of the leading squads.

In Germany 2006, Uruguay became the big absentee after failing to beat Australia in the Repechage.

In South Africa 2010, the most important teams managed to qualify, but the fans were left without seeing figures of the quality of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) and Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine).

In Russia 2018, the fans could not enjoy the champion of America, chili, one of the giants of Concacaf, United States, and once again Holland and Italy.