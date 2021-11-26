Price of the dollar today, November 26, as well as the exchange rate

Today Friday, November 26, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21,7024 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso ended yesterday Thursday at 21.5564 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the last session of the week, depreciating to levels not seen in more than a year. Taking into account today, he points out that the Mexican peso has fallen for seven days in a row, an accumulated loss that exceeds 1 peso.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.5564 – Sale: $ 21.5564

: Buy $ 21.5564 – Sale: $ 21.5564 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 22.08

: Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 22.08 Bancomer: Buy: $ 21.00 – Sale: $ 21.90

Buy: $ 21.00 – Sale: $ 21.90 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.35- Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.35- Sale: $ 21.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 22.50

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 22.50 IXE: Buy: $ 20.35- Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.35- Sale: $ 21.80 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 21.18 – Sale: $ 22.18

Buy: $ 21.18 – Sale: $ 22.18 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.90 – Sale: $ 21.90

Buy: $ 20.90 – Sale: $ 21.90 Santander: Buy: $ 20.69 – Sale: $ 22.26

Buy: $ 20.69 – Sale: $ 22.26 Exchange: Buy: $ 21.16 – Sale: $ 22.17

Buy: $ 21.16 – Sale: $ 22.17 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 22.20

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 54,488.6 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 24.49 pesos, for $ 28.95 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

