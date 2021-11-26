price and official launch in Mexico of the new mini SUV that comes to compete in the second most popular segment in the country

Just last week Toyota announced the arrival of the Corolla cross, a mini SUV that would come to replace the missing one C-HR. But that will not be the only mini SUV that it will offer in Mexico, because today it presented the new Raize, a vehicle that will also compete in that segment.

According to Toyota, the Raize is an SUV aimed at the young market and to those who buy an SUV for first timeas it is designed for a very active lifestyle.

In addition, Raize is positioned as the second most popular car in Japan, so in Mexico, Toyota expects to market more than 7,000 units during the first year of the Raize in the country.

The engine of the Toyota Raize is a 1.0 1L Turbo what delivers 97 hp and 103 pound-feet of torque; It will be available with two transmissions: a five-speed manual and a CVT with paddle shifters at the wheel.





The exterior highlights its square silhouette With automatic LED headlights that are positioned elongated, it also has DRL daytime running lights and fog lights. If you feel that this SUV has a robust appearance, this is because it has a height of 1,635 mm and 17-inch aluminum wheels, which, according to Toyota, give it better visibility.

Interior and security

Inside, Raize has cloth seats with black leather, also the steering wheel and lever are leather. It also integrates automatic air conditioning, power windows and multiple compartments, such as the tray under the passenger seat (useful for hiding a laptop, for example).

Regarding the technology it integrates, this Smart key with power button, reverse camera and parking sensors. Your infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which will be controlled from an eight-inch central screen.





For the security section, Raize arrives with six airbags (two front, two side and two in curtain), three-point belts, like this

such as electronic assistances such as: ABS, Electronic Brake Distribution (EDB), Stability Control, Hill Assist Control (HAC), among others.

Price and availability

Raize will be available from December in Mexico within the 98 Toyota outlets in three versions: XLE MT, XLE CVT and XLE CVT BiTone, with the following prices: 333,900, 349,900 and 355,900, respectively.

According to Toyota, the market for mini SUVs is the second It is the most prolific in Mexico and there are more than 30 options on the market, but with these two new vehicles it expects to have a significant share.