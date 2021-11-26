Ponzio reached Labruna in titles as a player in River

There is no image that better represents Marcelo Gallardo’s cycle than that of the coach lifting the Copa Libertadores in Madrid together with Leonardo Ponzio and Jonatan Maidana, since these two footballers are the greatest emblems of the most glorious era in the club’s history. Two machines to win titles.

In the case of the 39-year-old captain, he reached 16 Olympic laps tonight at the Monumental, equaling Ángel Labruna and two other members (Ricardo Vaghi and Bruno Rodolf) of a legend: Machine. 14 for Joni, who entered the ST.



I read with the fans on Wednesday.

It cannot be affirmed that Ponzio is a product of Gallardo, since when the Doll took over as River’s detainee the central midfielder was 32 years old, more than 300 games in his career, three titles at the club (Clausura 2008, Final Tournament and 2014 Championship Cup) and a total of six Olympic laps. However, MG found him with an image similar to the Tom Hanks in the film The Castaway and turned the León de Las Rosas is the king of his team, nothing less than the most glorious River of all time.

Ponzio greets the people (Tesone).

And this Thursday, against Racing, the captain celebrated another championship that had the special seasoning of its return to the 11th title after more than six months: 193 days. The last time it had been in the superclassic on May 16 for the quarterfinals of the League Cup (1-1 and loss on penalties). Although this had the unbeatable plus of the presence of 72 thousand fans in the Monumental and the feeling of a farewell to football with movie nuances, which would add another chapter in the final of the Championship Cup against Colón. The souls present in the stadium cheered the eternal midfielder central with the classic “Ponzio, Ponzio”, both in the warm-up and at the start of the game. An emblem. And on the 23rd he raised his right thumb, thanking him for the show of affection. And 15 ‘to the end, with 4-0 in favor, he was replaced to earn another heartfelt -and deserved- ovation.



Ponzio with the ball (REUTER).



Gallardo greets Ponzio (REUTER).

THE OVATION TO PONZIO



Joni, meanwhile, entered the ST to be part of this Monumental festival.

ALL TITLES (16) BY PONZIO EN RIVER

Closing 2008

Final Tournament 2014

Championship Cup 2014

South American Cup 2014

Recopa Sudamericana 2015

Liberators 2015

Suruga Bank 2015

Recopa Sudamericana 2016

Argentina Cup 2016

Argentina Cup 2017

Liberators 2018

Argentina Super Cup 2018

Recopa Sudamericana 2019

Argentina Cup 2019

Argentina Super Cup 2019

Professional League 2021