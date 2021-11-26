Police announce millionaire reward to find thieves in Sambueza

Editorial Mediotiempo

After finishing activity with Toluca, Rubens Sambueza traveled on vacation to Barranquilla, Colombia to visit his brother Fabian, where did they go assaulted and the local police offered a millionaire reward to find the criminals.

“Thanks to security cameras from the sector, characteristics of those responsible and part of the route that they took in their flight has been established ”, said the Police before announcing a reward of 10 million pesos Colombians to whom you provide information

This was the exact moment in which criminals robbed Junior’s soccer player, Fabián ‘El Chino’ Sambueza, when he was entering the building where he lives in the north of Barranquilla. They took two Rolexes and a gold ring. pic.twitter.com/92KGJbSpjc – CTV BARRANQUILLA (@ctvbarranquilla) November 24, 2021

The robbery of the Sambueza brothers occurred last Wednesday, just after arriving at Colombian lands and received a bad welcome with his wife and two childrenas they landed to visit Fabian Sambueza.

After leaving the airport they left for the neighborhood of Alto Prado, where do you live Fabian, Junior’s player, and when they stopped near the entrance of the building, the brother of Rubens He lowered the glass to talk to the friend who helped him with the suitcases.

At that time a subject with firearm got off a motorcycle and pointed to Fabian and Rubens and stripped them of a Golden Ring Junior’s footballer and a Rolex brand watch to the element of Red Devils.

“No, I don’t think they will play it Steal right there if it wasn’t a RolexThey were going for that, surely they were following us. Around there I found out that there is a band that is dedicated to that and they mark you from the airport. It was our turn to go through that bad time. Sad for the welcome they give to our family. Thank God we are well and it did not happen to adults. Yes OK we lost some valuables, the most important thing is that we are well, “he said. Fabian to Blu Radio.