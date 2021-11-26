PHOTO of Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher God in Thor: Love and Thunder

The Marvel Studios film, directed by Taika Waititi, is based in part on the comic Mighty thor by Jason Aaron, in which Jane Foster becomes the new Thor.

MADRID, August 4 (Europa Press) .– Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel’s fourth God of Thunder movie, is currently in the middle of filming additional material, popularly known as reshoots, after the film finished shooting last June. This return of part of the team has been the opportunity that many waited for to get the first filtered image of Christian bale in the movie.

The actor who played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, this time will give life to the villain of the film that will be, neither more nor less, than Gorr the Butcher God.

In the images published by Daily Mail, Bale, completely unrecognizable, can be seen on set wearing a gray robe that covers his body made up of the same color. Apparently, part of the characterization also happens to remove his beard, eyebrows and hair.

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder! Filming has resumed in Malibu (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

In the comics, Gorr has a tragic past. The Marvel villain, born on a nameless planet, loses his parents, wife and children, and this is how he also loses faith in the gods. After this, a weapon called All-Black the Necrosword comes to his hands and assassinates his first God, lands on Earth and crosses with Thor, torturing him to obtain information about the Asgardians.

The actor will share the screen with Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyria, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Jaimie Alexander as Sif or Karen Gillan as Nebula. The film will also feature cameos from Sam Neill as the fake Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the fake Hela, Matt Damon as the fake Loki, Luke Hemsworth as the fake Thor and Russell Crowe in a character as yet unspecified.

The Marvel Studios film, directed by Taika Waititi, is based in part on the comic Mighty thor by Jason Aaron, in which Jane Foster becomes the new Thor.

Thor debuted in 2011 and grossed $ 449.3 million worldwide. Already in 2013 came Thor: The Dark World, which reached 644.7 million worldwide. Thor: Ragnarok It premiered in 2017 and amassed 854.1 million at the box office. It is expected that Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters in May 2022.