Peso falls to its worst level since October 2, 2020

The Mexican peso depreciated this Thursday .51 percent compared to the close of Wednesday, which is trading at 21.7 units per dollar, thus reaching its worst level since October 2, 2020.

The dollar reached a price of 21.8 pesos in Banorte and Bancomer.

Janneth Quiroz, from Monex, explained that the peso extended its losses after turbulent days in which the Turkish lira plummeted against the dollar and tensions between Russia and Ukraine grew.

In addition, the change in the nomination to occupy the post of Governor of Banco de México raised concerns about the handling of monetary policy in subsequent years.

The Mexican stock exchange (BMV) this Thursday lost 0.44% in its main indicator to reach 50,625 points, with losses concentrated in the materials and basic consumption sectors.

The Prices and Quotations Index (CPI) -main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange- “linked two sessions to the decline and closed again below the level of 51 thousand points,” explained Karla Bajos, an analyst at Banco Base, to Efe.

He highlighted that within the Mexican index, “the losses were concentrated in the materials sector (-1.15%) and basic consumption (-0.73%), sectors that together represent 50% of the CPI”.

The specialist pointed out that there were losses in 20 of the 35 companies included in the index sample, which were led by José Cuervo (-2.58%), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro (-2.45%) and Grupo Bimbo (-2.43%) .

In contrast, the best performing issuers were Banco del Bajío (+1.88%) and Arca Continental (+1.48%).

Lows recalled that hours before in Mexico the revision of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter was published, which showed a downward revision from a contraction of 0.23% to 0.43%.

“The foregoing increases the perception of risk in Mexico as it is a sign of a stagnation in the economic recovery, with the GDP being 2.08% below that observed in the first quarter of 2020, prior to the pandemic,” he stated.

Despite the decline on this day, the Mexican index registers a positive accumulated movement so far this year of 14.88% supported by the economic recovery.

With information from El Financiero and EFE