Paramount + ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed films of today Thursday, November 25

2. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

The next film in the ‘Paranormal Activity’ franchise.

3. Pain and money

Miami, 1990s. Two bodybuilders (Mark Wahlberg & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) plan the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman. In the course of the operation they believe that they have killed their victim, but this is not the case. Once recovered, the businessman hires a private detective (Ed Harris) to locate his captors in order to get revenge on them.

Four. The dictator

Admiral Haffaz Aladeen (Baron Cohen) is an anti-Western dictator, capable of risking his life to prevent the establishment of democracy in Wadiya, a North African country with oil resources. His most faithful advisor is his uncle Tamir (Ben Kingsley), Chief of the Secret Police, Chief of Security and Provider of Women. Unfortunately for Aladeen and his advisers, the West has begun to meddle in Wadiya’s affairs and the United Nations has repeatedly sanctioned the country in the last decade. However, after suffering an attack that costs the life of one of his advisers, Tamir convinces Aladeen to go to New York to solve the question of the United Nations.

5. Jackass: The Movie

The MTV television network has a cult program among the most hooligans called “Jackass”. Created by Spike Jonze (“How to be John Malkovich”) and Johnny Knoxville, it is a space where a group of film stuntmen perform insane acts of the style of jumping down the street inside a supermarket cart to end up being stamped against a tree. The film, without a script, captures the spirit of the program with a succession of situations in bad taste with the intention of provoking the viewer. For example, pissing on a snow cone to eat later or getting your nipples bitten by a baby alligator. The film, shot in various settings around the world, is directed by Jeff Tremaine, another of the architects of the television program.

6. South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

When South Park elementary school students Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny decide to sneak in to see an unsuitable Canadian movie, their vocabulary undergoes a brutal change. Parental outrage, after the devastating impact on their innocent and young minds watching the film, leads to an unconditional war between the United States and Canada. Unexpectedly, the boys find themselves immersed in a crisis, having to risk their lives in the name of freedom of expression.

7. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the verge of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

8. Parents by unequal

Brad Taggart, a recently married executive, tries his best to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but finds it very difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of the two children. A strong rivalry arises between them: one tries to integrate into his new family, the other tries to win back his ex-wife and children.

9. Console wars

The employees of the video game developer SEGA are trying to create a more popular and successful console than the one created by their eternal rival, Nintendo. Based on the novel by Blake J. Harris.

10. Clifford the Big Red Dog

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

