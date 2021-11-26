Overview of the Champions League heading to the last day of the group stage

ESPN reviews the classifieds and presents the odds of teams still looking for a ticket

The Group Stage of the Champions League is very close to being concluded, with the last date scheduled to be played between December 7 and 8. Ten teams have a safe place in the next stage and eleven clubs will seek their classification in the final round.

The qualifiers, so far, to the round of 16 are: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea, Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter de Milan, PSG, Manchester United and Juventus.

With only six spots available and many teams with a chance to advance to the knockout round, ESPN Digital, with data from the Soccer Power Index from FiveThirtyEight, reviews the groups and shows you the odds of the clubs that will reach the final round with the hope to qualify.

Group A | Manchester City (12 pts), PSG (8 pts), Leipzig (4 pts) and Bruges (4 pts)

City and PSG will advance to the round of 16 with the team led by Pep Guardiola finishing in first place in the group no matter what happens on the last day. For their part, Leipzig and Bruges will reach the last date fighting to qualify for the Europa League.

Group B | Liverpool (15 pts), Porto (5 pts), AC Milan (4 pts) and Atlético de Madrid (4 pts)

With the Reds in the next round and without risk of losing the lead, Porto, Milan and Atlético will seek to keep the second ticket. According to the Soccer Power Index, Los Dragones, who will face the Colchoneros on the last day, are the favorites to advance with a 60% chance. The ‘Cholo’ Simeone box has 33% probabilities, while AC Milan registers only seven percent of options when they meet Liverpool on the last date.

Group C | Ajax (15 pts), Sporting (9 pts), Dortmund (6 pts) and Besiktas (0 pts)

As in sector A, Group B has already been defined and the club that will play the Europa League is already known. The Ajax of Mexican Edson Álvarez will advance in the first position accompanied by Sporting in second place. Haaland’s Dortmund will fight in the Europa League and Besiktas will seek to end their participation by scoring at least one point.

Group D | Real Madrid (12 pts), Inter Milan (10 pts), Sheriff (6 pts) and Shakhtar (1 pts)

In this group, everything is also decided except which club will end up as the leader of the sector, a situation that will be defined by Real Madrid and Inter on the last date. Sheriff will play the Europa League and Shakhtar said goodbye to European competitions last day for the rest of the season.

Group E | Bayern Munich (15 pts), Barcelona (7 pts), Benfica (5 pts) and Dinamo (1 pts)

Munich is classified and will finish as the leader of the sector, however, the Bavarian team could end Barcelona’s aspirations to qualify for the next round. According to the SPI, the Red Eagles are the favorites to accompany Bayern in the Round of 16 with a 61% chance while Culés have 39%. In case of not advancing in the Champions League, Barcelona or Benfica would go to the Europa League with Dinamo without the possibility of qualifying.

Group F | Manchester United (10 pts), Villarreal (7 pts), Atalanta (6 pts) and Young Boys

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Red Devils secured their place to the next round and in the last round they will seek to finish with the lead. Villarreal is the SPI favorite to qualify with a 55% chance and Atalanta has a 45% chance. The Yellow Submarine will face the whole of Serie A on the last date and the winner will advance. It should be noted that if Atalanta loses, Young Boys could access the Europa League if they beat United.

Group G | Lille (8 pts), Salzburg (7 pts), Sevilla (6 pts) and Wolfsburg (5 pts)

According to the Soccer Power Index, Salzburg (66%) and Lille (54%) will qualify for the next round and Wolfsburg (46%) would remain with the Europa League place. However, Sevilla (34%) could even advance as group leader if they beat Salzburg on the final matchday. The tickets of this group will be defined until the last date with all the clubs with the possibility of playing the Eighth Finals.

Group H | Chelsea (12 pts), Juventus (12 pts), Zenit (4 pts) and Malmo (1 pts)

The ‘Blues’ and the “Vecchia Signora” will define on the last day which club will advance to the next round in first place. For its part, Zenit is sure its place in the Europa League and Malmo will close its participation in the Champions League by facing Juventus.