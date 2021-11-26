Offers OnePlus 8T, Poco F3, realme GT

If it is usually possible to find cheap and good smartphones, in the week of Black Friday 2021 (remember that this year Black Friday has already started long before Friday 26) it has been possible to see offers that make them even more interesting if you are looking for a new smartphone. The official Black Friday has brought us a new surprise: the 256GB Poco X3 Pro for under 200 euros. Before the cheapest mobiles did not come with high quality processors, but now processors are a commodity and below 300 euros you have first Snapdragon swords. Before it was clearer that higher-end models offered much better screens and cameras, more onboard storage, water resistance, wireless charging, faster processors, faster charging, and better build. The barrier is no longer so clear. For less than a quarter of the price of a high-end phone, you can get a phone that, honestly, does practically the same thing, yes with different finishes (although brands do try, now, so that it is not noticed and also , the plastic is of better quality, so that you and I understand each other) and in some cases, it is true, they do not have some more sophisticated features such as water resistance, wireless charging or various camera modules, although the truth is that there are already affordable models with fast and even wireless charging.

Unless yours is to play high-end games or perform multiple tasks at the same time with your mobile (come on, if it is going to be a work tool) or if you are a geek of photography and video, most of the Sometimes it makes sense to buy something cheaper. If you are going to give a mobile phone this Christmas, with any of these models you will be right for sure.

Black Friday Amazon offer 2021: Poco X3 Pro (8 + 256GB)

Our favorite cheap smartphone is one of the big surprises of this Black Friday 2021. Amazon puts the 256GB version below 200 euros. For 199.99 euros it is the best offer on a mobile phone that you have right now on a smartphone on Black Friday. Until now, the model with the best price was the 6GB + 128GB. 5160 mAh battery, 33W fast charge, 120Hz screen update, Snapdragon 860 … It’s a round buy and the best value for money.

Black Friday Amazon offer 2021: OnePlus 8T 5G

Black Friday 2021 surprised us at Amazon with an offer on one of the mobiles that right now have one of the best batteries on the market. With a 4500 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 865 chip, it guarantees excellent performance on a 6.55 “AMOLED fluid screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The mobile has fast charge (in 30 minutes you have them above 90% percent, more than enough if you want to extend the life of your battery.) It has the lowest price since it was released in October 2020.

Black Friday Amazon offer 2021: Xiaomi Poco F3

There are two mobiles with which you will never go wrong. One is this Poco F3, with Snapdragon 870 for 5G, and its more modest version Poco X3, also cheaper, without 5G. It is not at its lowest price, 275.65 euros, registered on Amazon Prime Day.

Black Friday Amazon offer 2021: realme GT Neo 2

This mobile is the perfect example of what I was telling you before. With Snapdragon 870 5G, 5000 mAh battery, fast charging, great screen, good performance, you have a mobile with high-end specifications, but nevertheless, it has a camera that is not high-end. This mobile, which has just hit the market, improves all the drawbacks that could be put to the previous GT.

