NS Mura vs Tottenham (2-1) | Goals | Spurs sign historic ridiculous

The Tottenham Hotspur decided to take a turn at the helm a few weeks ago by hiring the experienced Antonio Conte as their new coach, but the face of the London team has not changed completely and to show their actions in the Conference league.

In the most recently created European tournament, the Spurs They signed an unexpected defeat of 2-1 in the field of the modest NS Mura, league set Slovenia that he had never won a continental competition match.

The locals went ahead early with a goal from Tomi Horvat, giving the first blow to the English, but Harry Kane managed to tie the match at minute 72 after an assist from Lucas moura.

With morale up, the Tottenham he launched for the victory, but neglected his defense and in a deadly counterattack at 94 ‘, Amadej Marosa blew up the stadium with the second goal for him NS Mura.

The Tottenham Hotspur The pass to the next round will be played on the last date, on December 9 at home against the Rennes from France, a rival against whom he cannot fail, since a draw or defeat leaves them at the mercy of what the Vitesse before him NS Mura.

Both the Spurs like those of Netherlands They have seven points, but the difference for the moment favors the English.