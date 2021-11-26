Now you can create your ‘stickers’ in the same WhatsApp
WhatsApp now allows its users to create stickers for their chats without the need for a third-party app. The feature, however, is only available on the web version of the messaging platform.
WhatsApp Web now has a built-in custom sticker creator, through which it is possible to convert images from a computer into stickers.
The new function allows you to cut, remove the background, add text and draw on the chosen images. You can also add other stickers to her.
How to create custom stickers?
These are the steps you need to follow to generate your own stickers on WhatsApp Web.
1.
In any chat, click on the emoji icon.
2.
Choose the option stickers and then click on the first square where you see a + sign, followed by the word create.
3.
Now, just upload the image you want to use from your computer
Four.
Edit the sticker in the way you want and, immediately, you will be able to use it from WhatsApp Web.