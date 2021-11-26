Not only Aguirre! They filter names of the strikers that Chivas is looking for for the Clausura 2022

The Guadalajara Club has in mind the hiring of some offensive elements that can fulfill the responsibility of being the goal man in the Clausura 2022 Tournament, well only Angel Zaldívar He stood out last season as the most forceful attacker with only four annotations, with which the directive already has several forwards in its sights besides Eduardo Aguirre.

The “Mudo” is the first candidate on the list of requests of strategist Michel Leaño, who wants to have a more accurate footballer in front of the rival goal, but this Friday more names of players with a lower profile have come to light, but who could well meet the expectations in the Sacred Flock that is in need of new faces.

What strikers would reach Chivas?

The journalist Fernando Cevallos announced that Guadalajara also has Alejandro Zendejas in orbit, who is one of the most prominent elements from Necaxa at Grita México Apertura 2021 By scoring six annotations, however, he was left with the desire to play the Liguilla because the Rays did not qualify for the Repechage.

On the other hand, Chivas has also set its eyes on Marco Antonio Granados from UdeG, a 25-year-old attacker who was key in the passing of the Black Lions to the Quarterfinals of the Expansion League by scoring the goal with which they defeated Roadrunner. Granados has a red-and-white formation, since he played a couple of duels in 2016 before his long journey for different teams also from abroad such as Aiginiakos Fc from Grecia, the Municipal from El Salvador and Real Estelí from Nicaragua.

Armando Escobar is another of the footballers who emerge as candidates to reinforce Chivas. He is 28 years old and works as a forward, his current team is Atlante and most of his career has been played in clubs of the Promotion League such as Tampico Madero, Alebrijes de Oaxaca and Los Potros de Hierro in two stages. In the current tournament he has scored five annotations.