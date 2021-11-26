Not everything in life is ‘Titanic’: the 5 best roles of Kate Winslet, outside of that success

Probably many of us knew the brilliant actress Kate winslet in his unforgettable role of Rose, on Titanic (1997). However, and beyond the fact that this protagonist in the production of James Cameron –And in which he was accompanied by Leonardo Dicaprio-, the actress was not pigeonholed in a only role.

Throughout her entire career, the actress gave life to different characters; very different from each other. Recently Kate made the news again after the premiere of Mare of Easttown (HBO). In this police history and with a magnificent interpretation of Winslet, the actress shows us again that she is more than the young and innocent Rose, from Titanic.

And taking advantage of the fact that everyone is talking once more about Kate winslet for his leading role in this miniseries, we review some of his best roles in the cinema.

1997’s “Titanic” was the movie that launched Kate Winslet to stardom. Source: Terra Archive.

Top 5 roles of Kate Winslet

Peter jackson, who would later direct the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, is the director of the film Celestial Creatures (1994). With scarcely 19 years, Kate winslet he made his mark and began to make his own career with this film.

Iris: indelible memories

On 2001, four years after Titanic, and with Kate riding the crest of her career wave, Richard Eyre he directed her in the movie Iris: indelible memories. Winslet put himself in the skin and personality of the Irish writer Iris Murdoch in this biopic about one of the characters revolutionary women of the mid-twentieth century.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

On 2004, directed by the always amazing Michel Gondry, the movie was released Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Here Kate winslet shared the lead role with Jim Carrey and gave life to Clementine in such a disturbing and fanciful love story.

Woody Allen was the director of The Wheel of Wonder (2017); and although it may not be among the director’s best achievements, the interpretation of Kate winslet What Ginny it is worthy of being highlighted forever.

“Mare of Easttown”, the new miniseries starring Kate Winslet. Source: Instagram @ webseries.fans.kerala

His most recent work is the miniseries released this year, Mare of Easttown. Here, the Kate winslet plays the Detective Mare Sheehan, right in the town of Easttown. His character is not only perfectly achieved, but the success of the HBO production leads to think of a sequel to 2022.