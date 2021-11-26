Nivolumab and docetaxel combination offers results in prostate cancer patients, study indicates

The safety of the combination is consistent with that of the individual components.

Nivolumab plus docetaxel has clinical activity in men with castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer without chemotherapy.

The docetaxel has immunostimulatory effects that can promote an immunoresponding prostate tumor microenvironment, providing a rationale for combination with nivolumab for him prostate cancer castration-resistant metastatic disease (mCRPC).

The study indicates that based on the potential of the immunostimulatory effects of the docetaxel To promote a more immunoresponding prostate tumor microenvironment, Cohort B of the Phase II CheckMate 9KD trial evaluated the combination of nivolumab plus docetaxel for mCRPC.

“Here, the combination showed antitumor activity in men with mCRPC without prior chemotherapy, with more than a third of treated patients achieving a confirmed objective response and almost half achieving a decrease in PSA = 50% from baseline,” the study notes. in phase II.

Because pre-treatment with NHT represents an additional line of therapy, it was expected that patients who had not received NHT previously would show better responses to nivolumab plus docetaxelas they are receiving therapy at an earlier time point in the course of their illness.

“In fact, in our study, ORT and PSA response rates were higher, and rSRS and OS were longer among patients without prior NHT. However, clinical activity of nivolumab plus docetaxel among patients who had received previous NHT in the castration-resistant setting, with an ORR of 39%, a PSA 50 -RR of 40%, and a median OS of 16.2 months. This aligns with a recent study of pembrolizumab plus docetaxel for patients with mCRPC previously exposed to abiraterone or enzalutamide (but not both) reporting an ORR of 23%, a PSA50 -RR of 34% and a median OS of 20.2 months, “they indicate.

A critical aspect of evaluating combination therapy is determining its benefit over the individual components. Without comparative studies, this can only be assumed in the context of the findings of other clinical studies. However, comparison between studies should be treated with caution due to the possible influence of study design and differences in patient population on efficacy results.

Final analysis of CheckMate 9KD cohort B showed clinical activity of nivolumab plus docetaxel in men with mCRPC without prior chemotherapy.

Furthermore, the antitumor effects of nivolumab plus docetaxel they were observed regardless of prior NHT, HRD, or TMB status. Although no new safety signs were observed with nivolumab plus docetaxel, monitoring for immune-mediated AEs will be important for future clinical trials of this combination in the mCRPC setting.

Source consulted here.