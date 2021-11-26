Nicole Kidman, Lilly Collins, Elsa Pataky … show off as a Thanksgiving couple

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, many celebrities have given us their best photos as a couple. This is the perfect opportunity to be grateful for what we have in our lives and Nicole Kidman, Lilly Collins, Elsa Pataky, Alba Galocha, Heidi Klum and Priyanka Chopra they have wanted to boast of love.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

The Australian actress has posted a photo with her husband, singer Keith Urban, in an idyllic sunset on a beach with a caption that reads: “I just feel incredibly grateful.”

Lilly Collins and Charlie Mcdowell, dog included

The star ofEmily in Paris and film director Charlie Mcdowell, who recently celebrated their wedding, take the opportunity to thank the family and friends they have in a magazine cover garden.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

The Spanish actress and the Australian actor do not expressly appreciate anything, but they do take the opportunity to pose replicating a mural they have found.

Alba Galocha and her boyfriend

The actress has published a photo with her boyfriend enjoying the most desirable plan in the cold months: blanket night. And we couldn’t be more jealous.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The German model takes the opportunity to upload a photo with her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz with a caption being grateful to have it every day.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

In a photo with her husband, Nick Jonas, the actress has professed her gratitude for friends, family and her love for the singer.

