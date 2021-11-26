NASA discovers 301 new exoplanets with an artificial intelligence system

ExoMiner, a deep neural network from NASA, has validated the existence of another 301 new exoplanets in the observable Universe.

The list of worlds beyond our Solar System grows suddenly. To the 4,569 exoplanets of which there is a record since 1992, when the first was detected, other 301 confirmed, the first validated by ExoMiner, a NASA artificial intelligence network.

ExoMiner is a deep neural network (an algorithm of machine learning that learns to perform a task automatically when it has access to enough data) capable of distinguishing between real exoplanets and those cases that, although a priori appear to be so, turn out to be false positives.

“Its design is inspired by tests that human experts use to confirm new exoplanets and learns from confirmed exoplanet data and false positive cases,” NASA explains in a statement.

Using a database that houses all the information on possible candidates observed by the Kepler mission, ExoMiner massively analyzed data sets, a task that is otherwise time consuming and can sometimes yield unreliable results.

The result was the discovery of 301 new exoplanets that they had been promoted as planet candidates by Kepler’s Office of Science; however, it was not until ExoMiner’s analysis that these worlds were validated.

The way to validate the existence of an exoplanet is rigorous and requires complex data analysis. Once the observations are detected by the Kepler Science Operations Center, they acquire candidate status; however, a final validation to be accepted as such:

‘An exoplanet is confirmed when different observation techniques coincide in revealing characteristics that can only be explained through a planet. A planet is ‘validated’ using statistics, that is, how likely or improbable it is that it is a planet according to the data ”.

Although the Milky Way and the rest of the Local Group galaxies are full of planetary systems with billions of worlds, find rocky and warm planets, located in the habitable zone Regarding its main star and capable of supporting life as we know it, it is an even more complex task.

Hence of the 301 new exoplanets discovered by ExoMiner, none have characteristics analogous to Earth.

However, most of these worlds share similar characteristics to the rest of the cosmic neighborhood, same as «help to better understand the planets and solar systems beyond ours, and what makes ours so unique, “explains Jon Jenkins, an exoplanet scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center.

