Mirren debuts as a game host with ‘Harry Potter’

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Interestingly, Helen Mirren is absent from the Harry Potter film franchise that was a great source of employment for great British actors. But the Oscar, Emmy and Tony award-winning actress found her own way into this magical world.

Lady Helen, as she is aptly called, makes her pageant host debut with “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,” a four-part weekly series that premieres Sunday at 8pm New York (0100 GMT Monday ) on TBS and Cartoon Network.

In the first episode, contestants representing the Gryffindor and Hufflepuff houses must answer trivia questions about JK Rowling’s novels made into theaters in an attempt to claim a trophy and championship prizes.

Mirren isn’t worried about being a rookie as a game show emcee.

“I can certainly play a strict hostess,” said the actress jokingly.

Your willingness to take on something different shouldn’t surprise us. Mirren is famous for her royal roles, including in “The Queen”, the miniseries “Elizabeth I” and “Catherine the Great” (“Catherine the Great”), but her various credits also include the series of action movies “The Fast & the Furious” (“Fast and furious”).

He is also about to return to a project based on comics: in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods ”, she plays a mythological goddess. His baptism in the genre came with the movie “RED” and its sequel.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Mirren spoke about her admiration for Potter’s canon, the outfits she wears on the show, and the female bond on the set of her DC Comics-based movie. The statements have been edited for brevity and clarity.

AP: You’ve had an eclectic career as an actress, and now you’re adding your first game show to your resume.

MIRREN: Absolutely, that’s why I signed up. I am always ready for a little adventure. Also, it is a wonderful subject and in a great moment, the 20th anniversary (of the first Potter film, “The Sorcerer’s Stone”, or “The Philosopher’s Stone”). And the very fact that I never worked on any Harry Potter movies, much to my chagrin, I must add. It was a great way to be able to participate in this extraordinary phenomenon that is Harry Potter.

AP: Are you a fan of this story?

MIRREN: What I remember very clearly is when the world of Harry Potter began to emerge. The most magical thing was the way the books were passed from hand to hand between the children, and the adults like they knew nothing about it. It’s not like it was published with great fanfare. Many of the people who will be competing (on the show) will be in their 20s, 30s and 40s, but will have prior experience with Harry Potter from when they were children.

AP: Have you watched any competition shows looking for information to host?

MIRREN: I was just thinking of improvising and being as natural as possible. Personally, I am very excited to do this, so I look forward to communicating it. She is probably just as nervous as the contestants themselves, and tries to hide it.

AP: You don’t play a role with a costume dictated by a character, but did you look for a particular style or look?

MIRREN: That is an interesting question. The set, as you will see, is extraordinary, they have built a beautiful world of Harry Potter. So I wanted my clothes to reflect a slight wardrobe feel. And in a way, I’m playing a kind of character. So yeah, I wanted it to have a locker room feel. It has a slight vintage style and a sense of belonging to that world.

AP: In the sequel to “Shazam!” (“Shazam!”), Plays Hespera, daughter of Atlas. Is she a hero or a villain?

MIRREN: I’m not going to answer that. They are going to have to check it out for themselves. I am part of a group of three goddesses: Lucy Liu as Kalypso and the third goddess played by Rachel Zegler (the debuting actress of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”), who will be a huge star in no time. So it’s all three of us together, and that was really a great experience because you rarely get to spend an entire movie with two other women. Very often you are the only woman in the cast. Here we were a threesome, and that was great. I loved.