Meet the three daughters of the actor who are sweeping

Sophie, Sistine and Scarlet are the famous daughters of the acclaimed “Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most prestigious actors in Hollywood. Important films like Rocky and Rambo catapulted him to fame thanks to his outstanding performance. However, of the Stallones it is no longer only Sylvester who has a presence in the art industry, since his daughters have gradually made their way.

The acclaimed Rocky actor is the father of 24-year-old Sophia Rose, 22-year-old Sistine Rose, and 19-year-old Scarlet Rose, the best of all. The three young women are the result of the relationship with Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sylvester’s third wife.

In recent months Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet have caused a stir on the different red carpets they have attended. Currently each one is developing their careers in different areas, such as fashion, modeling and the fitness world.

On several occasions, there has been so much media attention for their lives that they have been compared to the Kardashians. Will the Stallones be the replacement generation of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters?

Sophia stallone

Sophia is the oldest of the Stallones, she was born on August 27, 1996 in Miami, Florida. The 24-year-old studied communication in the mention of entrepreneurship and cinema at the University of Southern California. Some of her projects are oriented towards fashion but from outside the perspective as a model. Although he has participated as a mannequin with prestigious brands, he has shown that he likes more to be part of programs such as Project Runway.

On the other hand, Sophia is the founder and owner of sophiastallone.co, a page dedicated to lifestyle and fashion. In addition, there you can enjoy her writings on beauty, makeup, fitness, among other things.

“I am passionate about connecting with people and, naturally, I have always been an open book; I find that the more I talk about my authentic self and sensitive topics, others can relate, ”Sophia said.

The young woman revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that in the future they want to found their clothing and makeup brand. Currently, she has 1.5 million followers on her official Instagram account where she shares her outfits and other hobbies such as painting and reading on a daily basis.

Sistine Stallone

Sistine is the middle sister of Sophie and Scarlet. At only 22 years old, she has decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps, by venturing into modeling. The young woman has been part of countless fashion shows for prestigious brands such as Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. On the other hand, she has an exclusive contract with the modeling agency IMG.

Sophie and Sistine have a podcast called Unwaxed, where they share their knowledge of fashion, beauty, makeup, lifestyle, trends, among other things. With more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, the young woman has become a reference in fashion. In his social networks we can learn about great aspects of his life and his family.

Scarlet Stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s youngest daughter

Scarlet was born on May 25, 2002. At 19, the young woman is the one who has had the least media exposure.

Although, like her sisters, she is connected to fashion, Scarlet has focused more on athletics and the fitness world thanks to her father. On several occasions Sylvester has shared his daughter’s accomplishments in athletics.

The sisterhood that the Stallones demonstrate is real. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the three sisters are best friends and confidants.

“I have never seen such a close brotherhood bond. The way the paparazzi perceive us is real, ”Sistine said.

With information from Vive USA

It may interest you: