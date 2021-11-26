Medicines will reach the most remote villages or I stop calling myself Andrés Manuel, assures president

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He announced that on Monday he will hold a meeting with his cabinet to resolve the drug shortage problem, a strategy in which he announced that the entire federal government, including the Army, will participate.

During ´La Mañanera´, the man from Tabasco guaranteed that the keys to treating illnesses and treatments will even reach the most remote towns or he stops “calling Andrés Manuel”.

The president reproached that even there were contracts signed for the drug distributionTo date, the companies have not complied.

“The medicine has already been bought, but now it is the distribution, because it turns out that medicine was bought and a contract was made with some companies of distributors and I do not know if due to inefficiency or bad faith the medicines were not distributed. This is like a race of obstacles, because there is a lot of hunger for money, now we are going to that, among all, just as the vaccine was distributed, we are going to distribute the medicines even the most remote villages, they will not be missing, or did I stop calling Andrés Manuel“, said.

On Tuesday, in the National Palace, when leading the 112 General Assembly of the IMSS, the president announced that the model used by Sedena for the distribution of anti-COVID-19 vaccines could be replicated.