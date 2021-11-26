Matt Damon is in Cannes to present ‘A Matter of Luck’ and says it is ‘very boring’ | Cinema | Entertainment

The American actor referred to some moments of his artistic career and recalled why they call him ‘the good boy of Hollywood’.

Daniela Creamer, from Cannes, special for El Universo.

The “good boy” of Hollywood, despite his 50th birthday in October, landed serene and smiling a few days ago on the French Riviera. Matt Damon has no awards to withdraw at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival or competitions to win. He is the protagonist of A matter of luck, film out of competition, directed by Tom McCarthy, which we can remember for Spotlight. On this occasion, the North American star plays Bill Baker, who comes from Oklahoma to Marseille to rescue his daughter Allison, the victim of an arrest, apparently unjustly, for a homicide never committed. From here Baker begins with his own investigations, to prove his innocence. A thriller combined with melodrama, inspired by the case of Amanda Knox.

“A very different character from me. But I had to find an emotional approach to him, because he feels guilty. It is the nightmare that every father experiences, feeling inadequate, ”said Damon, wrapped up in his experience on paternal feelings, thanks to his four daughters with his wife, Luciana Barroso. “I am very boring. With me the celebrity newspapers have thrown in the towel. They have not managed to get me involved in any scandal ”, he asserted.

McCarthy is one of the many admirable directors who Damon has worked with. To mention a few: Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, Gus Van Sant, and Clint Eastwood. “Working with great directors requires a thorough preparation, because you never know what they will require of you. But I get into movies, because I see it as a very practical job. I love my craft, that’s why I’m an enthusiast ”, he explained.

But who has been his teacher? “Robert De Niro, without a doubt. It has definitely marked me. On The Good Shepherd He left me standing in front of the camera for 44 minutes that only framed my eyes, because I wanted to find the right expression, “he said.

Finding himself here in a movie theater with several hundred people has moved him: “It has been a very hard year and a half. We have lived through an inhumane situation, without direct contact, thanks to the pandemic. I felt like this was the first time, and I cried, ”Damon continued with his usual warmth in the long-awaited Rendez-Vous, in front of a tumultuous audience, to whom he generously granted autographs.

It is actually difficult to remember all the important titles of your career. “I knew since I was little that I would be an actor”, admitted. Shared passion with Ben Affleck, his friend since they were 10 years old, with whom he launched to stardom with The unstoppable Will Hunting, a film that earned him the Oscar as a screenwriter. “This changed our lives. Ben and I had no strategies in mind. The only rule we imposed on ourselves was that everything had to be creative, ”he said.

“We were in the College and we lived in Cambridge with other friends in a very small and grimy apartment. Ben slept on the couch. We couldn’t afford better. When we sold the script, we were penniless. When we read in Variety the news about said sale, we taught it to all the homeowners until someone paid attention to us, ”he continued simply. Who knows if this has helped him always keep his feet on the ground.

“You should never take things so seriously,” he said. Not even money has been his priority, judging by the taste with which he remembers his anecdote with Avatar. “James Cameron told me that this movie had no need for stars. But if he accepted my share, he offered me 10% of the winnings. I was working on post-production on Bourne Identity, and I didn’t want to quit. I assure you that you will not meet an actor who has rejected so much money, “he continued very affable. “Someday I would like to be able to work with him, even if he doesn’t pay me”, added. And as he continued to review his career, he also remembered his rejection of Planet of the Apes, by Tim Burton: “I do not regret that at all,” he concluded.