Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were broke before they became famous | News from Mexico

LOS ANGELES, California.- Actor Matt Damon confessed that at the beginning of his career he lived with Ben affleck and they were so poor that they had almost nothing, but they never gave up hope of success.

In an interview published by The Sun, the 50-year-old actor explained that before becoming famous, Ben Affleck went to live in his apartment and slept on the couch, after Jennifer López’s current partner broke up with his girlfriend at the time.

He remembered how Affleck, who measures about 1.93 meter tall, while he slept on the couch in his living room, I saw that his feet were dangling from so high that he is and he just thought the situation was hilarious.

“We were so broke, we had no credit score, we had nothing. Then people said: ‘We cannot rent (an apartment) to you,’ ”he recalled.

THE HIDDEN TREASURE: “GOOD WILL HUNTING”

The actor of “Against the Impossible” stressed that at that time they did not know what to do, since they had no money, only a script for the movie “Good Will Hunting”, and a cover of the Daily Variety, in which both appeared on the cover.

“But what we had was the article in Daily Variety and we were on the cover, it said, ‘These two idiots sell a script. So we took Variety with us and we thought,’ We are these guys! ‘ Look, now we have money, you can rent to us, we are going to pay you, and an owner did it, “he added.

“Good Will Hunting” was released in 1997 and won numerous awards, including two Oscars, leading to both Affleck and Damon being recognized internationally.