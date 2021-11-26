Matador Hernández boasts a photo with his ‘double’ David Beckham

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/25/2021 20:56:19





A true meeting of stars took place in the Qatar Losail Circuitwell there Luis Hernandez He ran into David Beckham, portraying the moment with an image shared on the Mexican’s social networks.

“Here are two soups!With beard and without beard! The rest, almost the same. Thank you, my David Beckham“was the message with which Matador Hernández boasted his moment with the Spice Boy.

Immediately his ‘followers’ began with the witty jokes and comments about the ‘resemblance’ between the two former globalists.

The Matador Hernandez, prominent former forward of the Mexican team and clubs like America and Tigers, has become a phenomenon in social networks, standing out in TikTok with videos that delight his followers.

For its part, David beckham heads the project of Inter Miami CF, franchise of the Major League Soccer (MLS) that has men like Gonzalo Higuain and Rodolfo Pizarro among its figures.

The photo was allegedly taken a few days ago, as part of the celebration of the Qatar Grand Prix of the Formula 1, race in which the Mexican Checo Pérez culminated in the fourth position.