Marvel finally gives minutes to Jeremy Renner’s goalkeeper

One of Kevin Feige’s most incomprehensible decisions as head of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was to hire Jeremy Renner to appear as Hawkeye in The Avengers (2012) and not develop a solo project for him until this series of Hawk Eye, which Disney + premieres this Wednesday with a double installment. It will have a total of six episodes and as a curiosity it is the first Marvel Christmas production.

Renner was a well-regarded actor in the industry, although he was not considered a star: in 2008 he had been nominated for an Oscar for the hurt Locker by Kathryn Bigelow, a title that would win the best picture award and with Bigelow becoming the first female director in history to win a statuette, and was part of Tom Cruise’s team in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011).

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) just wants to get home for Christmas. Mary Cybulski / Disney +

Unlike other franchise signings such as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) or Chadwick Boseman (Black panther), Renner’s mission was another: to become a solid secondary of The Avengers like Clint Barton to give packaging to the superhero team without the pressure of having to structure the plots around the character. He was the only member of the original Avengers to not have a solo film along with Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, with whom Marvel would redeem itself by producing the prequel. Black widow (2021).

However, the idea of ​​having the character for the expansion of the MCU to television was too much of a sweet tooth, and when Disney’s plans to produce series for Elizabeth Olsen were announced (WandaVision) or Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Renner was soon included. After all, the public knew enough about the archer to be interested in an adventure.

They join forces when Hawkeye’s past haunts him. Mary cybulski

It had appeared on all the tapes of The Avengers, in addition to Captain America: Civil War, it was known of him that he had a family (with Linda Cardellini as his wife, who temporarily disappeared along with the children by the snap of Thanos fingers) and that between Infinity war and Endgame he had been carried away by his most murderous instincts, becoming a deadly vigilante who killed criminals who passed him, a way of channeling anger at the absence of his family.

A new generation

The premise of Hawkeye makes it impossible not to relate the title to action classics like The Crystal Jungle: Clint Barton has to return to his family for Christmas (and there is only one week left) when criminals begin to appear in New York, they want to finish him off. The reason? They have pending accounts with him from his time as Ronin, the murderer who killed criminals while dealing with a duel that would end up being temporary.

In parallel, the public will meet Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who grew up living the Battle of New York (that is, the arrival of aliens from the first installment of The Avengers) and now suspects the man (Tony Dalton) who tries seduce his mother (Vera Farmiga). And, as comic book readers already know, they will soon be teaming up because Kate is tough, witty, foul-mouthed, and also an ace with a bow and arrows.

Hailee Steinfeld is on television twice: with the third and final season of ‘Dickinson’ on Apple TV + and this ‘Hawkeye’ on Disney +. Chuck zlotnick

In short, this Kate Bishop by Hailee Steinfeld is the successor to Hawkeye in the same way that Florence Pough’s Yelena Belova was introduced to replace Johansson as the new Black Widow (and by the way, Pough has confirmed her participation in this new Disney + series).

And who is behind ‘Hawkeye’?

Marvel cannot be said to be predictable in its screenwriting choices for writing television productions. Here he has Jonathan Igla, who trained in television as a screenwriter for Mad men between 2010 and 2015 to later sign episodes in Masters of sex, the sports series Pitch or the drama about the duel Sorry for your loss starring Elizabeth Olsen. Before signing Hawk Eye, in addition, he was in The Bridgertons as co-executive producer.