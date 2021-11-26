Major U.S. Stock Indices Slump Amid Spread of New Coronavirus Variant B.1.1.529

After the discovery of the new variant, potentially resistant to some vaccines, in the last 24 hours, the value of bitcoin and the price of oil also suffered a fall.

Major US stock indices slumped on Friday amid concerns about the spread of the new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, recently detected in South Africa.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which is based on the prices of high-tech companies, fell to 15,468 points (2.38% less). The Dow Jones index lost 2.92% to 34,761 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest capitalization US companies, stood at 4,590 points (2.35% less), according to official data at 16:22 (GMT).

After the discovery of the new variant, potentially resistant to some vaccines, in the last 24 hours there was also a 9% drop in the value of bitcoin, reaching $ 53,651 per unit.

The price of oil has also suffered a strong setback this day due to fears of a new economic slowdown as a result of the new variant of the coronavirus. A barrel of Brent brand crude for January delivery is trading at a 5% depreciation on the European futures market, to stand at $ 77.85.

Variant B.1.1.529 was first detected on November 11 in Botswana, where three cases have already been sequenced. Later, six cases were confirmed in South Africa and one in Hong Kong in a traveler returning from the African country.