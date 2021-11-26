Macy’s Black Friday 2021: What special offers are there?

Getty Macy’s Miami

As families finish their Thanksgiving meals, the focus is on the Black Friday shopping experience. Macy’s is a major retailer that was closed for Thanksgiving. But they open earlier than usual for Black Friday.

Macy’s stores are open from 6:00 am to midnight on Black Friday

Macy’s stores are typically open from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm throughout the year, although specific hours may vary by location. But the retailer keeps stores open much longer on Black Friday to give shoppers plenty of opportunities to find everything on their lists.

According to the Macy’s website, stores are open on Friday, November 26 from 6:00 a.m. to midnight. On Saturday, you can shop in person from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm

You can find a nearby Macy’s store using the company’s online locator tool here.

Additionally, shoppers can order items online and have them delivered to their homes. Macy’s also offers store pickup and curbside pickup for online orders. This round of Christmas specials lasts until Saturday, November 27.

Macy’s Black Friday Specials

Experts have recommended buying early this holiday season due to ongoing global supply chain issues, as noted CNBC Many retailers, including Macy’s, also began implementing discounts before Black Friday. With that said, there are still plenty of specials to be found on Black Friday. Here is an example of some of the options available according to Macy’s online catalog:

Please note that all prices and availability may vary from those listed below based on location.

For the House

40-50% discount on Accent chairs; reg. $ 119- $ 1,939

Bella 12-Piece Cookware Set is $ 39.99- $ 59.99; reg. $ 139.99- $ 199.99

60% off select Black & Decker kitchen appliances such as the 12-cup programmable coffeemaker, 10-speed blender, and 16-cup rice cooker and warmer; reg. $ 44.99- $ 128.99

The Oaklyn Fabric and Leather Sofa Collection is $ 1,699.00; reg. $ 2,569

Serta Perfect Sleeper Renewed Night 14 ″ Plush Mattress – Queen is $ 899.00; reg. $ 1,669

4-piece Legacy tag. The luggage set costs $ 109.99; reg. $ 360

WellBeing 300 Thread Count 6-Piece Silvadur Antimicrobial Treatment Sheet Set, Full is $ 19.99; reg. $ 90- $ 140.

Bags and Accessories

50% discount on designer belts, purses and bags; reg. $ 36- $ 158

50% off Sunglass Hut clearance; Orig. * $ 48- $ 893

50% off the Radley London Home For Holidays Matinee Leather Wallet; Reg. $ 48- $ 395

Free Versace Tote Bag With any large spray purchase of the Versace Women’s Fragrance Collection

Jewelry and watches

30% discount on children’s watches; reg. $ 29.99- $ 75

40% discount on Hugo Boss watches; reg. $ 245- $ 395

65% discount on gemstone rings; Reg. $ 375- $ 500

50% discount on Bulova watches; reg. $ 250- $ 350

60% discount on fashion jewelry from the charter club; Reg. $ 14.50- $ 79.50

Diamond bridal sets cost between $ 1,999.00 and $ 3,999.00; reg. $ 6,500- $ 12,000

70% discount on fine jewelry clearance; orig. * $ 100- $ 26,000

Kids

20-60% discount on outdoor toys and games; reg. $ 9.99- $ 160

60% off Carter’s & First Impressions clothing; reg. $ 13- $ 60

60% off select Finish Line kids’ shoes; Reg. $ 70

20% off Fisher Price, Baby Shark and more; reg. $ 8.99- $ 49.99

50% discount at Levi’s® for children; reg. $ 24.50- $ 79.50

20% discount on educational toys and crafts; reg. $ 5.99- $ 59.99

60% discount on Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein; reg. $ 32.50- $ 49.50

