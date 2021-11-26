Like two drops of water! Shiloh, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is identical to her maternal grandmother

At 15, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, the biological daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, bears a strong resemblance to her maternal grandmother. The young woman has been in the focus of the press lately, after her mother took her, as a companion, to more than one red carpet, for the launch of the film “Eternals”, this has allowed the cameras not only to capture her beauty, but also start the comparisons.

Although she possesses the beauty of the genes of her famous parents, more than resembling them she is very similar to her grandmother, Marcheline Bertrand, Angelina’s mother. But who was Marcheline? Marcheline was an actress who started her career in the 70s, she had a 7-year marriage with Jon Voigth, Angelina’s father, with him she had another son named James.

In addition to acting, she founded Woods Road Productions, the producer of the documentary Trudell (2005), which was nominated at the Sundance and Tribeca Film Festivals; thus he also created the All Tribes Foundation, which produced the 2003 concert for Afghan women on International Women’s DAY. Marcheline passed away in 2007 after her battle with ovarian cancer.