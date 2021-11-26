Leonardo Dicaprio highlights care for the Ice Field in Chile

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio highlighted the importance of a sector in the Aysén region, Chile, with the advance of global warming.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio highlighted the importance of a Patagonian Ice Field present in the Aysén region, Chile, calling to protect these spaces.

Through an Instagram repost, and quoting Yale Environment 360 magazine, the actor pointed out the work of planning protected areas in the world and the search for next wildlife refuges.

“The Northern Patagonian Ice Field of Chile is among the few habitats that are expected to withstand the increase in temperatures, which makes it a potential refuge for wildlife “, notes the magazine.

“As the world warms, conservationists and governments will seek to protect more areas like this,” they note.

DiCaprio watching over Chile

Although in reality the actor did not refer directly to Chilean lands, this is not the first time that their social networks highlight the protection of green areas in the country.

In 2015, for example, called to protect the Puelo river and to Chilean Patagonia.

Two years later, the actor used his Instagram to congratulate the country, after the then president, Michelle Bachelet, announced the creation of a network of natural parks.

Similarly, in 2019, the Oscar winner congratulated the government for save the last 14 frogs of the Loa, a northern species in extinction.

And indeed, a year later, celebrated the birth of 200 frogs of this species.

As is known, DiCaprio has a great connection with environmentalism, in fact, in February 2016, when he received his first Oscar, highlighted the importance of the fight against climate changeor.