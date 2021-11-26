Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys (36-33) | Cowboys are surprised

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/25/2021 19:58:00





In a tremendous Thanksgiving Day crash, Las vegas raiders (6-5) they were imposed as visitors 36-33 to the Dallas cowboys (7-4), in shock of the Week 12 of the NFL.

The Raiders, commanded by Derek Carr, they hit first thanks to a 56-yard bomb DeSean Jackson; the Cowboys responded with the first score in the race of Sean McKeon, who caught a short pass from Dak prescott.

Then came ten unanswered points from the Raiders, with a one-yard haul of Josh jacobs and a field goal from Daniel carlson already in the second quarter; before the break Dallas scored thanks to a one-yard run of Ezekiel Elliott.

After the intermission, Marcus mariota took off to Las Vegas with a three-yard carry, but Tony pollard a 100-yard kickback was sent to the end zone. Carlson also hit his second field goal.

In the last period, both Daniel carlson What Greg zuerlein signed two field goals each and the Cowboys, with a touchdown pass from Prescott for Dalton schultz, forced overtime.

Already in overtime the Dallas cowboys could not move their offense and gave the ball to some Raiders who took advantage of a punishment of Anthony Brown to set the table for the winning field goal scored by Carlson.

For the Cowboys, Dak prescott finished with two touchdown passes and 375 passing yards; for his part, Derek Carr he finished with 373 passing yards and a touchdown delivery.