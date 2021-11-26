KIA Niro 2023, characteristics, photos and information

The KIA Niro 2023 gives an evolution to the rhythm of the electrification strategy of the Korean company. For your second generation, the small eco-friendly SUV takes a radical design twist, a great technological leap and reinforces its sustainable approach with the incorporation of recycled materials.

On video

As you can see in the photos, the new Niro now opts for a much more outgoing design, governed by KIA’s Opposites United philosophy and inspired by the Habaniro Concept, presented in 2019. It receives large headlights installed on the sides of the fascia, a slim grille stretched towards the edges and a peculiar rear with vertical LED skulls in the shape of a boomerang.

His lines undoubtedly break the mold and they fit in with the futuristic look we’ve seen in KIA’s electrified offerings in recent months. Also striking is the contrasting piece at the height of post C and the possibility of carrying different decorative elements; the Niro HEV bets on a character closer to that of an off-road vehicle, while the Niro EV receives a cleaner design.

The futuristic concept continues in the cabin, with a new design of a two-spoke steering wheel and a dashboard, to a certain extent, minimalist. It adopts a pair of 10.25 “displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and replaces the gear lever with a selector knob, located on the center console.

To fit in with its sustainable concept, the KIA Niro 2023 resort to certain recycled or naturally derived materials. The ceiling was made from recycled wallpaper base and the seat upholstery comes from bio-based polyurethane, with Tencel fibers derived from eucalyptus leaves. The paint, for its part, is water-based and does not contain benzene, toluene or xylene.

At the moment, KIA has not revealed any specification of the new Niro, but ensures that it will be available in the same variants of the previous model: hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric. He also talks about a system called Greenzone Drive Mode, which automatically activates the electric mode when driving in “green areas” such as residential areas, hospitals or schools. The information comes from the browser, which in turn is connected to online services.

The KIA Niro 2023 It was presented at the Seoul Auto Show in South Korea, where it will begin to be sold during the first months of next year. The American specification versions will be released in the course of 2022, so we can expect it in Mexico in the final stretch of that same year.