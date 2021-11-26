Keys to understanding ‘White Lotus’ the most famous HBO Max series

Just three months after its premiere, White lotus HBO Max’s mystery and comedy series is shaping up to be the favorite of the year, if you’ve already seen it and haven’t understood much about the hidden plot behind the story, keep reading because we’ll give you the keys to achieve it.

What is ‘White Lotus’ about?

It is a social satire on the class struggle set in the exclusive White Lotus hotel in Maui, Hawaii. The story follows the vacations of different wealthy guests during their week of stay in the tropical paradise, bringing out their lights and shadows in a fun and mysterious way, with a latent question, who was the murderer?

Although at first glance the plot and the characters seem like another series in the style of Adam Sandler, White Lotus goes further, its social criticism is quite fanged and irreverent, a situation that has made it one of the most viewed series on the platform streaming of 2021.

Keys to understanding ‘White Lotus’

Everything that we will narrate next will be spoilers for the series.

At the beginning we saw Shane (Jake Lacy), quite serious and hesitant at the airport, apparently his vacation was not what he expected, it is even rumored that there was a murder at the White Lotus. Immediately afterwards, he turns to the window and a coffin is seen on the scene that is put on the plane, is it his recent wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario)?

The chapters are so well done that throughout the series you forget that you are trying to unmask the murderer, although we will not reveal if Rachel is the dead character or not, what we will tell you is that she lives at a crossroads, being the adornment wife of a rich man and mommy’s son, or to be the independent woman she always wanted to be.

Part of what Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton) tells Rachel one afternoon at the pool is that “independence is power”, if you want to continue to maintain power in your marriage you must have an emerging plan that provides money and security given to him by Shane who he met a few months ago.

Rachel is the reflection of indecision and the power of adaptability that a person can have, where you want to go and if you are in the right place. Maybe leaving Shane might be the best option or maybe not.

Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) is the heartbroken woman who will scatter her mother’s ashes into the ocean. At the beginning we saw how the manager of the spa, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) manipulated her saying that she had no more free spaces for massages in order to get a few dollars in tip with a supposed relaxation technique made by her, a situation that sometimes occurs in the resorts.

Belinda’s work fascinates Tanya, who even looks for her on more than one occasion as a companion and manipulates her by telling her that she will invest in her business, although reality is quite far away.

Director Mike White represented in the Mossbacher family that the rich also cry, despite having all the money and power in the world, they are as human as anyone, they are deceived, they live emotionally deprived, they feel unhappy and they are emotionally separated from each other but they maintain their privileged position in part thanks to their work.

Nicole is the pillar of the family and the most acclaimed company in the United States, although she sails with the flag of being open to all types of thinking, she is quite controlling, just look at how she moves the furniture in her suite. Her husband Mark, is the frustrated one, the one who was deceived for more than 30 years by his father, triggering him to become paranoid and somewhat crazy.

Her daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) lives upset with her family, the best idea she has is to oppose everything, not caring about taking her brother Quinn (Fred Hechinger) to sleep on the beach. The friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady) being invited by them is at the mercy of what they say and want to do.

Murray Bartlett plays Armond, the hotel manager, who is the most worrisome character, he gets to give you the idea that he likes to serve and give pleasure to guests to avoid attending to himself. His life takes a 180-degree turn and he becomes the darkest character about to explode, so much so that when he and Belinda are sitting in the dining room, he mentions the phrase: “Sometimes when I see them have dinner every night makes me want to take out my eyes ”.

Although at the beginning White Lotus was planned as a miniseries of 6 chapters and no more, HBO has confirmed the renewal of the title for its second season, it is expected that the plot will be developed in another tourist destination and other characters.



