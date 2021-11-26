Kenita Larraín remembered when she was confused with Cameron Díaz

In an upcoming chapter of “The Divine Food” we can see Maria Eugenia Larraín, Iván Cabrera, Jacqueline Pardo and Felipe Izquierdo cook to be the best of the night.

At dinners on the show, we are always used to hearing exciting and particular stories from celebrities on television.

So that Kenita Larrain, you will remember an anecdote when they confused her with the Hollywood actress, Cameron Diaz.

«What happens is that once in Peru there was a very famous party, which was held in Cuzco, then all of Peru knew that Cameron Diaz I was going to that party », he will start counting the other guests.

«Well, they hired me from Panamericana TV to make a program, by chance we spent the day of the party in Cuzco. Panamericana Televisión de Perú wanted me to come out with something typical, so I was testing myself in a store. Then people began to accumulate outside, because they thought it was her, but a short story they had to take me out with guards, “the model revealed.

But that was not all, since Kenita Larrain will tell that Cameron Diaz knows of its existence.

“Once, a journalist from the magazine” Cosas “told me that when the actress came to Chile, she gave her a photo of me and said” look, her name is María Eugenia and here they say she looks like you. ” He saw the photo, he was killed with laughter, as he smiled and kept it, “Larraín will close.

Kenita Larraín and the accident with Marcelo Ríos

According to the advance that Tiempox had access, Maria Eugenia Larraín She will talk about when she had an accident in Costa Rica that left her in a wheelchair.

Kenita Larrain He will remember when he fell from Marcelo Ríos’ truck and his enmity with Giuliana Sotela was born. “It was incredible. I had been on top of that car once and meeting him (Giuliana) really hadn’t. When it was the backward car accident, the car was like buried in a hill and could not move, so we had to go in her car and she had to drop us off at the hotel, “she will mention.

“When it collided with the gate, I was thrown out of the car, that’s why my knees were full of wounds, my back and everything,” he added. Kenita Larraín.

Read more: With all the eighties wave! This is how Kenita Larraín celebrated her birthday.