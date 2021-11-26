Keanu Reeves wants to play John Constantine again

Although it is far from being one of the most popular films based on DC comics, the film of Constantine starring Keanu reeves It has certainly consolidated its acceptance and appreciation among fans in recent years.

Thus, amid the growing interest of some to see Reeves as Constantine again, the actor himself acknowledged that he would like to resume that role.

Specifically, in the framework of a video for Esquire, Reeves was asked about the possibility of seeing his version of Constantine in a new DC tape.

“I loved playing Constantine. John Constantine. I have played many Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don’t even know. I think there are more than ten ”, said the actor in reference to his filmography that includes figures like John Wick apart from the DC character. “But anyway, I would love the opportunity to play Constantine again.”

Francis Lawrence directed the 2005 film that showed Reeves as Constantine and previously assured that he, too, would be interested in a continuation of that proposal. But beyond what Peter Stormare raised last year about a supposed sequel, there are currently no official plans to bring Reeves back as Constantine and Warner Bros would plan to introduce a new version of the character through its projects for HBO Max.