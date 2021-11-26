Keanu Reeves says he wants to reprise John Constantine

A certain Keanu Reeves has made it clear that he wants to reprise the antihero of Dc comics John Constantine once more.

“I love playing Constantine”Keanu said in an interview with Esquire. “I have played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I been? I don’t even know. I think it was ten. But anyway, I would love the opportunity to play Constantine again. ” he claimed.

Constantine premiered in distant 2005 amid the resurgence of comic book adaptations, Come in Catwoman and Batman Begins, with Keanu as the street magician seeking redemption when in his last days. The film also included in its cast names such as Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, Peter. Stormare and Tilda Swington, but at its launch it received nothing but negative reviews. However, more than a decade later it could be said that Constantine It is a cult film that could well have expanded its myth through more films, but it was not like that.

While Keanu seems excited that he will ever be reckoned for the character of Constantine, he may have to keep waiting. JJ Abrams is developing a TV series for HBO Max by Constantine in which he plans to do a kind of reinvention of the character that includes “A diverse protagonist”.

Either way, Keanu has a lot more ahead of him with The Matrix Resurrections, John wick 4 and 5, Besides the Upcoming DC Comics Animated Movie.

Unnecessary but beautiful fact: Keanu has actually played eight Johns, including John Constantine (Constantine), John Wick (three times), Don John (Much Ado About Nothing), Johnny Utah (Point break), Jonathan Harker ( Bram Stoker’s Dracula), John (Generation Um … ), Johnny Silverhand (Cyberpunk 2077) and Johnny Mnemonic.

