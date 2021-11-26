Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have been married for 30 years without knowing it

The next and ever closer premiere of Matrix 4 or The Matrix Resurrections it is having a great impact. Not only because of the world tour devised by the Wachowski sisters, with at least one of them in this new version, also because the main actors are once again the center of attention. Keanu Reeves usually speaks little, is known for his low profile between film and film; so when he’s involved in a premiere, his words are always heard. In this way, Keanu Reeves gave an interview to the magazine Esquire. Beyond his return to the Matrix, the actor who plays Neo revealed a very personal detail of life. Or at least confirmed it.

In his own words, he has been married for 30 years “in the eyes of God” to Winona Ryder. It was a rumor that had been around for a long time, specifically from an interview with Winona to Entertainment Weekly in which he talked about his “marriage.”

Movies sometimes try to be extremely realistic. So much so that, fortunately, on rare occasions, what happens in fiction also has an effect on the real life of the actors. In the case of the version of Dracula For Bram Stoker, starring Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, director Francis Ford Coppola wanted everything that happened in his 1993 feature film to have something real.

Mina Harker, played by a young Winona Ryder now back on the screens with the hit Netflix series Stranger things, appears in one of the scenes marrying a very young Jonathan Harker played by Keanu Reeves. For the ceremony, Coppola resorted to the full rite of a Protestant marriage. One that, in addition, was led by a Romanian priest of the Greek Orthodox Christian Church. The director wanted, above all, the image to look as authentic as possible. In this way, the actors said yes I want in front of a representative of the Church.

As is logical, the marriage orchestrated by a Coppola obsessed with realism in the cinema, lacks legal validity in any region. Not so much so in the eyes of the Church and its priest who, in purely religious terms, sees this marriage as legal.

Fortunately, the friendship of Winona and Keanu Reeves – born precisely in the filming of Dracula– remains intact since then. Revalidated in A look into the dark, Private lives of famous people and in The wedding of my ex, shootings in which they also coincided years later. And including the years when Ryder went from being a horror or alternative movie star to making headlines in the tabloids when accused of stealing from various establishments. Moments when Keanu always stayed by his side.