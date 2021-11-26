Kanye West shares a photo of kissing Kim Kardashian

The soap opera that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West They have been dragging along since they announced their divorce in January this year, and they never stop surprising us. As we knew, it was the businesswoman herself who, after much trying, officially applied for the papers in February, and since then the relationship between the two has been cordial and quite healthy so that her three children went through this episode in the best possible way. . But it seems that the bond maintained by the parents of North, 8 years; Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, have turned 180 degrees in just a few weeks. The factor that dynamited this relationship was the fact that Kardashian was surprisingly rebuilding her life with Pete Davidson, yes, the ex of Ariana Grande and Phoebe Dynevor. A duo that we did not see coming and that has already given us moments like this teenage hickey that has given us life.

West, far from respecting the decision and walking away, has not hesitated to step forward and publicly ask the businesswoman to give themselves a chance again. Something that, as seen, is not among the plans of this, which has not been publicly stated in this regard. As if all this were not enough, the rapper offered an interview a few days ago in which he accused the media of spoiling their relationship and assured that God will help him restore his family. And his attempts to bring his ex back have not stopped there, because this Friday he shared this snapshot on Instagram stories:

@kanyewestInstagram

A photo from the past that drove his followers crazy

The image shows a kiss from the ex-partner as well as the headline of a news story from TMZ: “Kanye West Says God Will Unite Him Again With Kim Kardashian To Inspire Millions Of People”. The artist tagged in the snapshot both the website that published the news and Kardashian herself, which did not affect the image.

Another headline that she recently offered is that she has a house next to Kardashian’s mansion, where her four children live. According to him, he lives there to be close to them and do everything he can. “I’m trying to express this in the healthiest and calmest way, but I need to go home,” he concluded.

