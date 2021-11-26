Julia Roberts and other celebrities show their armpit hairs

Despite being in an era where the stigmas, taboos and paradigms of society are broken, the issue of hair in the armpits of women continues to cause controversy, especially when they are personalities like Julia Roberts who openly display them.

Social movements gain more strength and relevance once celebrities join the cause and express their support, viralizing the ideals and creating awareness among its thousands of followers.

The actress was one of the first artists of great importance to show herself with the armpits without waxing and without having any complex with it.

In fact, the American showed herself discreetly but on time with her hair on a red carpet.

The event occurred in 1999, in the premiere of the film “Notting hill”, in the moment in which the protagonist raised her arm to greet those present, the cameras of the event’s photographers covered the hair from the actress’s armpit area.

Julia Roberts is not the only celebrity who shows her armpit hair without concern

Today, many women support the movement that underarm hair is completely natural for women.

This is because it is fashion that imposed the paradigm that having hair in the armpit area, as well as the legs and the intimate area was wrong.

Julia Roberts He is not the only celebrity personality who has appeared before the cameras with his underarms without waxing, since singers, actresses and athletes are joining this cause more and more every day.

It is the example of the iconic Madonna, who, in 2014, published on his Instagram a photo showing his underarms without waxing with the following message: “Long hair, I don’t care!”

On December 31, 2017, the pop diva again caused a sensation in the networks after uploading an image posing together with his daughter Lourdes León, who raised her arms proudly showed her hair.

Rihanna is another of the personalities who left the taboos behind and posted a photo on Twitter showing her hairy legs with the description: “When you can’t wait for summer to come.”

The blogger Morgan Mikenas, the model Arvida Bystrom, the winner of the Goya, Natalia de Molina and many other personalities have shown their full support for the initiative, showing that being a woman goes beyond having a completely smooth and hair-free skin.

More on this topic:

The photos of Julia Roberts and her daughter that demonstrate their striking resemblance

Daughter of Julia Roberts shows that she inherited the beauty of the actress with an elegant dress

Julia Roberts teaches us how to combine figured pantyhose in an elegant outfit

We show you on video: