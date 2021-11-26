Johnny Depp wins lawsuit against Amber Heard

After a lengthy court battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp won in court.

BACKGROUND: Johnny Depp fans declare war on Amber Heard

After living a long and stormy legal battle of her divorce, the actor Johnny depp got a victory. His attorneys filed a petition to the New York Supreme Court for his ex-partner, Amber heard present proof that you complied with the divorce agreements.

Amber heard must show that donated 7 million dollars to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, as they had agreed. According to information from international media, the Hollywood actress must present the corresponding documentation.

The ruling in favor of Depp it was ruled on July 30, by a competent judge.

Tests

The corporations to which the donation would be destined must present evidence of the contribution by Heard.

Apparently, this request of the 58-year-old actor would have been to know the information and be able to use it as a complaint for defamation, after she pointed him out of domestic violence in the Washington Post.

According to one of the interpreter’s attorneys “Pirates of the Caribbean” , the accusations on his client are part of a manipulation.

“A calculated and manipulated lie that tipped the scales against Mr depp from the very beginning, “he emphasized.

While Heard stated that it has not been dishonest with her donations, and her legal representative, assured that she has not lied.