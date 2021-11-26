Johnny Depp: the details of his separation from Amber Heard will be part of a documentary

The relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, but especially the legal problems after their separation, they will be part of a Discovery + documentary that is already in the works.

It will be called “Johnny vs Amber” and both will give their personal opinions on what happened. It will be a two-part documentary, produced between Optomen and Discovery +.

In addition to testimonials from the actors, it will include interviews with each one’s lawyers, as well as mutual friends to give their perspective of the couple and will complement with video, audio and statements that were given in the lawsuits and trials.

“Through the recordings, audios and text messages that were shown in court, we will be able to give viewers a unique vision of a marriage that fell apart in a tragic way.” Executive Producer Fran Baker said in a press release.

He also confirmed that the documentary will attempt to address the important and delicate problem of domestic violence.

Heard and Depp have been divorced since 2016. However, the actor decided to sue the publication “The Sun” for doing an article in which they claimed that he had been violent with Heard.