Johnny Depp fights to see if his ex-wife donates his divorce money

Heard said to give that money to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles shortly after the divorce agreement was closed in 2016, but according to the complaint that Depp filed through his lawyers in a New York court, these organizations have not wanted to confirm how much they received.

Depp will want know this information for use in the defamation complaint worth $ 50 million filed against Heard, after she wrote an editorial in 2018 on domestic violence in the Washington Post alluding to his relationship with the actor.

The American actor had already claimed that Heard, 35, had not donated the money, in an attempt to reverse a judge’s ruling in a complaint filed in London by the interpreter against the British newspaper The Sun, which described him in an article as “abusive”. According to Depp, the judge in the case against The Sun had not been impartial, and had been swayed by the alleged fact that Heard donated the money to these organizations.

Heard, for his part, has stated that “he has not been dishonest” with his donations to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, and explained that she had said to pay those $ 7 million over 10 years. To support this, Heard’s attorneys showed evidence that the actress had sent $ 950,000 to the ACLU and $ 850,000 to the hospital through anonymous donors.

Heard and Depp were married in 2015, but by 2016 she had already requested a restraining order. against him for mistreatment, something he denied, after which they reached a divorce agreement in August 2016.