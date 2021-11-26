Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of not donating the 7 million dollars obtained from the divorce agreement – El Sol de México

The American actor Johnny Depp has denounced the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU, in English) with the intention of knowing if his ex-wife Amber Heard donated the 7 million dollars obtained in his divorce agreement, as she has claimed, reported the local media.

Heard had said he would give that money to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles shortly after the divorce settlement was finalized in 2016, but according to the complaint that Depp filed through his attorneys in a New York court, these organizations have not wanted to confirm how much they received.

Depp would like to know this information to use in the $ 50 million defamation complaint filed against Heard, after she wrote a 2018 Washington Post editorial on domestic violence alluding to her relationship with the actor.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” had already claimed that Heard, 35, had not donated the money, in an attempt to reverse the ruling of a judge in a lawsuit filed in London by the interpreter against the British newspaper “The Sun “, who described him in an article as” abusive. ”

According to Depp, the judge in the case against “The Sun” had not been impartial, and had been influenced by the alleged fact that Heard donated the money to these organizations.

For his part, Heard has affirmed that he has not “been dishonest” with his donations to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, and explained that she had said that she would pay those 7 million dollars over 10 years.

To support this, Heard’s attorneys showed evidence that the “Aquaman” protagonist had sent $ 950,000 to the ACLU and $ 850,000 to the hospital through anonymous donors.

Heard and Depp were married in 2015, but by 2016 she had already requested a restraining order against him for abuse, something that he denied, after which they reached a divorce agreement in August 2016.

