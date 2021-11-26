Joe Jonas puts on a turkey hat as he kicks off Thanksgiving celebrations

Joe Jonas cheered on his social media followers while channeling a festive vibe, sporting a turkey hat on the Day of Thanksgiving.

Sharing a look at his holiday party, the singer from Sucker posted multiple snapshots on Instagram Stories which also included a short clip.

Joe Jonas puts on a turkey hat as the Thanksgiving celebrations kick off

The Camp Rock star, in the video, can be seen wearing a large hat shaped like a traditional dinner while listening to the song by Adam Sandler background.

Not only this, the 32-year-old musician treated his followers with his elegant selfie, with a filter of two white bunnies that complement the Christmas spirit.

Joe Jonas puts on a turkey hat as the Thanksgiving celebrations kick off

Meanwhile, his next story showed his wife Sophie Turner and her best friend Olivia DeJonge rejoicing at the fun moment.

Turner, 25, recently created a stir with his roast at the special Jonas Brothers Family Roast of Netflix, during which he pointed to the ‘purity rings’ that Hermanos Jonas they used to wear early in their careers.