Joe Jonas puts on a turkey hat as he kicks off Thanksgiving celebrations

Joe Jonas cheered on his social media followers while channeling a festive vibe, sporting a turkey hat on the Day of Thanksgiving.

Sharing a look at his holiday party, the singer from Sucker posted multiple snapshots on Instagram Stories which also included a short clip.

