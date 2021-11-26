Jewels on the face: the new trend that conquers celebrities – Eme – 11/26/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

As a bracelet on the chin, resting on the lips, adjusted to the nose, around the eyes, or running to the forehead, this is how the jewels are now worn, a trend to which the actress has already joined Angelina Jolie.

Kendall jenner, Rihanna, Madonna are some of the celebrities who have dared with this trend of rebellious spirit in a “chic” key, as the Spanish designers Anthya Tirado and Jordi Enrique, founders of the firm MAM, show on their website.

This creative tandem proposes futuristic designs with sustainable materials, facial jewelry that offer infinite combinations and that can be worn as desired.

Pieces that break stereotypes and show that trends have no limits. “We love fashion and freedom of expression and creation, but we also want to speak out in defense of this great blue planet that we call home,” explain these designers who defend ethical and sustainable fashion.

This idea of ​​face jewelry has been seen in music videos by artists like Beyoncé or Rosalia but also on the catwalk: Givenchy, several seasons ago, presented a collection in which an army of models wore different pieces on the different parts of the face.

However, few imagined that this fashion would become so popular, that it would take to the streets with authority as it has shown Angelina Jolie who, for the world premiere of the film “Eternals” in Los Angeles, wore a golden cuff that hugged the chin and lower lip.

A design, created by Texan Nina Berenato, that the actress combined with gold hoop earrings and a Greek-inspired olive green design by Balmain.

This bracelet, handcrafted and made of 14 karat gold, “can be easily molded to the face and is secured inside the mouth behind the lip,” details the firm on its website that sells it for $ 50 (about $ 44). euros).

The Queen of pop, Madonna, was one of the first to bet on this trend, since on her 63rd birthday she decided to bet on a design that simulated an aureole, a piece that adorned the face.

Now, this fashion is treading the street with avant-garde designs, at least this is how the rapper shows Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known by her stage name Lizzo, who joins this trend with custom glasses also created by Nina Berenato, a gold design with the words ‘That Bitch’.