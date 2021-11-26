Jennifer Lopez: How She Celebrated the Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner | Ben Affleck | Bennifer 2021 | Celebs | nnda nnni | CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez He did not miss the opportunity to spend time with his children, much less on such a special date in the United States as Thanksgiving. The Bronx Diva He did not hesitate for a second to leave all his commitments to go to celebrate the traditional dinner of Thanksgiving with his family in Los Angeles.

JLo was in Canada filming her next movie, The Mothers, directed by Niki Caro, which will hit theaters in late 2022.

“I’m on my way home from here in Smithers, Canada, for #TheMother, to see my family and Los Cocos [sus hijos] on Thanksgiving. I love them all”he said in a message from his Instagram account.

In the video that accompanied this message, Jennifer Lopez is seen warm enjoying the snow, but excited to know that I would return with his family to Thanksgiving dinner as well as Christmas.

JLo and Ben will have a family Christmas

Last month, a source close to the singer of Puerto Rican descent revealed to the magazine People that for the singer and actress there is no Christmas without your children.

“For Jennifer, Christmas is about the kids,” said the source. “It makes it very special for them. Loves christmas“, he claimed.

“This year, it will be necessary to plan a little more since Ben Affleck wants to be with his kids too. They have not made any specific decisions about the holidays yet and they are still working it out, ”the source said.

The truth is that since they resumed their relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they try to spend a lot time together and share with their respective families.